'There's a lot of smoke': 911 calls from Marco Polo blaze released

The Honolulu Fire Department has released the 911 phone calls from the Marco Polo condo fire in July.

Caller: "I'm in the apartment now. There's a lot of smoke coming in from outside."

Dispatcher: "OK, sir. We got trucks on scene already."

There were many calls like that, with dispatchers reassuring residents and instructing them on what do to.

The July 14 fire, which broke out in unit 2602, killed four people, caused more than $100 million in damage and left scores of units damaged.

The seven-alarm inferno was one of the worst highrise fires in modern Hawaii history.

Britt Reller and his mother Jean Dilley were among those who died in the flames.

During one call, Reller's friend worked with a dispatcher to relay messages to him.

Dispatcher: "Go outside and close the door."

Caller: "Britt, go outside on the balcony and close the door."

Britt: "I can't."

Caller: "Britt, do you have a balcony?"

Britt: "I can't get to it."

Dispatcher: "Did he hang up?"

Caller: "I don't know, I lost him. Let me try again. He just keeps yelling, 'Help, help,' and he's under the bed."

The fire destroyed or damaged more than 200 units in the Moiliili highrise and spurred a new push to require fire sprinklers in older buildings.

But so far, there's been no action on that effort.

An amended version of Bill 69 was deferred last month by the City Council.

