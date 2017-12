You'll see a lot of Hawaii in the first full-length trailer of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The trailer was released Friday for the movie, set to hit movie theaters in June 2018.

The movie was filmed in spots across Oahu this summer, including Kualoa Ranch, Heeia and Halona Blowhole.

The production even left behind a gift: A $38,000 donation from NBC Universal to install a network of security cameras at Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kindgom' is the fifth installment in the Jurassic Park series.

