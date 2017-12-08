Vigil planned for mother, wife brutally murdered on North Shore

A vigil is planned for the 51-year-old wife and mother who was brutally murdered on the North Shore on Thursday.

Telma Boinville was cleaning a home on the North Shore when she apparently beaten to death. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head, sources said.

Her daughter was tied up in the home, but was otherwise uninjured.

Two suspects were arrested Thursday night in Mililani, after allegedly fleeing in the victim's vehicle.

The victim's husband, Kevin Emery, said on Instagram on Friday that his wife was a "very loving and caring person."

He said they'd been together since 2005, and that Boinville "had an awesome talent and passion for baking healthy goods, music, teaching kids, surfing, yoga, massage and family. She will be forever in our hearts."

Boinville was deeply involved at Sunset Beach Elementary School.

In a statement, the state Education Department said, "This loss has deeply affected our school community. Sunset Beach Elementary has additional counselors and behavioral health specialists to help students, staff and their families."

Emery said there will be a celebration of life for Boinville at Log Cabins at 4 p.m., and a candlelight vigil directly following the Haleiwa Christmas Parade.

The parade ends at 7:30 p.m. at Haleiwa Beach Park.

A GoFundMe donations page has been established to help the family with expenses.

