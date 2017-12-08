Fishing pair swept out to sea rescued as sharks circled them

Two Big Island residents swept out to sea while fishing were found Friday morning as they were being circled by three large tiger sharks.

The two, a man and a woman, were swept out to sea off Waipio Valley sometime late Thursday afternoon.

Paradise Helicopters pilot Ryan Moeller was flying a passenger tour around the breathtaking valleys around Kohala and the Hamakua coast when he decided to take a small detour over the ocean to offer a view of the coastline. That's when he spotted the outline of a tiger shark beneath the water.

"I saw the shark, and I saw this white splashing, and I thought, oh, it's whale season, maybe the sharks are feeding," he said.

He descended for a closer look.

"I came down about a thousand-ish (feet), took a peek at it, and that's when I realized I'm looking at legs underneath the water and arms above the water, splashing."

He also spotted two more tiger sharks swimming around the pair.

Moeller didn't know it at the time, but the Hawaii County Fire Department had just started searching for the two. He notified his company, which immediately called 911.

"The report we got from them was two souls in the water, holding on to something, about a half a mile to a mile offshore, with three large tiger sharks surrounding them," said fire Battalion Chief Darwin Okinaga.

The two had been swept from the shoreline into the ocean. Okinaga said the pair tried to swim to the shoreline at Waipio, but were unable to make it in the rough waters. They spent the night in the ocean.

"I thought they were hanging on to a yellow water noddle because it looked like it was bent and they were on both sides of it, but again I wasn't low enough to tell," said Moeller. He said it later appeared to be a floating tree branch.

Moeller circled the area near the pair to let them know they were spotted, and to try to get the sharks to leave.

"I thought if I drop down, at least I'll scare the sharks away," Moeller said. "So I came down a little bit, and the sharks were like, 'no, we're staying right here.' And apparently they didn't realize the sharks were there."

A second Paradise Helicopter arrived to allow Moeller to resume his tour, and that chopper was able to scare away the sharks, according to the fire department. A fire rescue helicopter then plucked the pair from the ocean. They were treated for minor injuries.

Moeller believes he was in the right place at the right time.

"It was totally a blessing," he said. "The yes in the sky, and the eyes way above us as well.

