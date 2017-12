Two women were able to escape a house fire in Ewa Beach on Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

More than 30 Honolulu firefighters arrived around 4:20 a.m. to the single-story home on Pahuhu Way.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was located in the kitchen.

The two women, who were home at the time, were uninjured.

The American Red Cross is assisting those affected.

HFD is still investigating the cause and damage estimates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.