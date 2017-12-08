Sunrise Open House: Salt Lake condos

On today's Sunrise Open House, condos in Salt Lake. There are 25 actively listed for sale, ranging in price from $287,000 to $640,000. Today we will feature a 1, 2, and 3 bedroom - all on the market for a week or less.

The 1 bedroom is in the Plaza Landmark, a pet friendly building built in 1984 and priced at $440,000. There's 1 bathroom and 1 parking to go along with the 726 square foot unit. The listing mentions mountain and golf course views and says the unit is on the cool side of the building. There's a washer/dryer in the unit and the building has secured surfboard and bicycle storage. Plaza Landmark 1 bedroom offered at $440,000.

The 2 bedroom we're highlighting is in the Franklin Towers, built in 1982. It's priced at $565,000. There are 2 baths and 1 parking space with this 1,026 square foot condo. The listing boasts of magnificent views of the Honolulu Country Club golf course, the Koolau Mountains, and downtown Honolulu. Amenities at this pet friendly building include a tennis court, basketball court, barbecue areas, putting greens, and a dog park. Franklin Towers 2 bedroom for $565,000.

Our featured 3 bedroom is in Sunset Lakeview and is offered for $365,000. This 892 square foot condo has 2 baths and 1 parking included in a building built in 1972. The listing agent says the well maintained unit is the best price available in Sunset Lakeview. There are PV panels owned by the Association to help keep electric costs down in common areas. A 3 bedroom in Sunset Lakeview for $365,000.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

