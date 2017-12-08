Author & Illustrator Gill McBarnet’s newest book, “The Magical Journey from Hawaii”

Maui author & illustrator of children’s books, Gill McBarnet, creator of the ever popular book “The Goodnight Gecko,” has just produced her 15th book – “The Magical Journey from Hawai’i.”

Follow along as Koa & Kanani create a beautiful bird who flies them to Faraway Lands. They marvel at the many different places they visit all over the world, but when they return to Hawaii they are grateful for the familiarity of their Island Home. A heartwarming story showing the beauty of our planet with the reassurance: “East-West, home is best!”

