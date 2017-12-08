The Royal Hawaiian’s Epicurean Journey: A Royal Feast Intimate Food & Wine event

The Royal Hawaiian culinary team, led by Executive Chef Colin Hazama will offer the fourth and final Epicurean Journey event of the year. The two-day food & wine event includes a themed wine dinner on a Friday night and a hands-on cooking class and family style luncheon on a Saturday. Friday night's dinner is SOLD OUT, but there are still seats available for the Saturday cooking experience.

The Saturday cooking class includes a chef demonstration + a hands-on class where participants all don gloves and start prepping for a dish that will be included in the lunch menu. The class ends with a family style luncheon.

For more information, visit http://www.royal-hawaiian.com/

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.