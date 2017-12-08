Catholic Charities Hawai‘i and Ward Village partner up for their annual Giving Tree Campaign

Holiday season is a time of giving. Spread holiday cheer to seniors in need by participating in the Senior Giving Tree program at Ward Village. Today is the last day of the Giving Tree campaign, hosted by Ward Village and Catholic Charities Hawai‘i. 2017 marks 21 years of collaboration benefiting seniors, and Ward Village is proud to partner with Catholic Charities Hawai‘i on this program. Visit Ward Village and help a senior in need this holiday season by selecting an ornament “wish” or requested gift item from the Catholic Charities Hawai‘i Giving Trees.

Giving Trees are located at: Santa’s Beach House at the Ward Entertainment Center/Street Level, Bed, Bath & Beyond at Ward Centre, T.J. Maxx at Ward Village Shops, and on our last day, we will have a tree tonight at our New Wave Holiday pau hana event at South Shore Market, next to Lucy’s Lab Creamery.

Since the program’s start, Catholic Charities has received 8,823 gifts through the Ward Village Senior Giving Tree Project. This year, they have hung 1,110 tags so there are a lot of opportunities to support our seniors this holiday season.



The holidays should be a time when no one is forgotten, especially those in need. But giving can also be done year-round. Catholic Charities Hawai‘i has more than 30 programs that serve over 40,000 people annually. These programs include caring for our seniors and finding housing for homeless individuals, families and military veterans.

To make a donation separate from the Senior Giving Tree, please call us at (808) 527-4820 or visit their website at CatholicCharitiesHawaii.org.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.