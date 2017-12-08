Thunder From Down Under comes to Hawaii this weekend

BAMP Project welcomes Australia’s hottest exports “Thunder From Down Under” back to The Republik for a three night run December 8, 9, and 10, 2017. Direct from Vegas - the PERFECT Girls’ Night Outback! Australia’s HOTTEST export - Thunder From Down Under - hits the stage showing off chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor, and boy-next-door charm that you won’t be able to resist. Each sexy performer embodies a different female fantasy and brings it to life, turning your wildest dreams into reality. This isn’t the type of show you just sit and watch - Thunder is a fully interactive experience. The blokes dance on tabletops, make their way through the crowd, and even select a few ladies to join in on the fun on stage. Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with these Aussie hunks! Critics, celebrities, and fans from around the world rave that Thunder From Down Under is the best male revue on The Strip! This show is the ultimate bachelorette party, divorce party, and girls’ night out destination!

For tickets or more information, visit BampProject.com, JointheRepublik.com, or SeeTickets.us

