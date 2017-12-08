Frank DeLima hosts holiday brunch and show - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Get ready for some laughs as Hawaii entertainer Frank DeLima hosts another brunch and show for the holidays. 

The show will be on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Pagoda International Ballroom. 

The show starts at noon, but doors open at 10 a.m. 

Tickets are $60 for adults and $30 for kids. 

