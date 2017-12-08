Waianae Tigers football team returns home with a national title

A Waianae football team is back in Hawaii after winning it all in the national Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida.

Greeted with cheers, lei and hugs from friends, family and other teammates, the Waianae Tigers returned to a champions' homecoming at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Monday.

The team beat the Creeks Outlaws from Jacksonville, Fla. 16 to 8, becoming the first Hawaiian Pop Warner football team to win a national title.

It wasn't the first time they've made it to the national stage, however. They've made it to the Pop Warner Super Bowl four times before, falling just short of the victory.

In 2015, the Tigers won their first game at Disney, but lost in the semi-finals. This year, they were determined to bring it home.

The Tigers are lead by head coach James Joseph.

