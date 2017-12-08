Teen arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police arrested a teenager on Wednesday for allegedly bringing a gun to Lanakila Baptist School in Ewa Beach, according to police sources.

They said a student saw a Snapchat photo of the 15-year-old boy holding a gun in class. The student contacted the school principal who then launched a school-wide search of lockers and backpacks.

Nothing was found so the principal called police.

That's when another student came forward with the gun, according to sources.

Parents who did not want to be identified said the gun was not loaded.

The boy's father, who works as a federal security guard, said his son just misunderstood a class project but he wouldn't go into details. He said his son would never hurt himself or anyone else.

Sources said it was a class project involving props and the gun was a Colt handgun.

The teen was released pending investigation.

His father said they are meeting with an attorney Thursday evening.

The school refused to comment about the incident.

