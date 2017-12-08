Man arrested for murder after death of 18-year-old in Maili

The Honolulu Police Department's Crime Reduction Unit arrested a man for murder after a teen was found dead in Maili on Tuesday.

Kamaua Van Gieson, 20, was taken into custody at Pearlridge Shopping Center around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, 18-year-old Dustin Molina was found lifeless on the shores near Maili Cove.

Family members say Molina was seen walking with Van Gieson and another man in Maili on Monday night. The family said they heard there was an altercation near Maili Cove late that night.

Van Gieson was also wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Kapolei Commons on Sunday. Van Gieson allegedly drew a knife on her and threatened to kill her.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.