Honolulu Police are investigating an assault outside a Salt Lake church that left a man critically injured.

The incident happened about 4:20 p.m. near St. Philomena Catholic Church. The man was taken to Kaiser Permanente.

Officials said two people were fighting in front of the church in front of witnesses.

The suspect left, police do have a description of him and are looking for him.

This story will be updated.

