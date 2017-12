The Hawaii Island Humane Society is looking for crooks who stole animals at a shelter.

They say the same vehicle was seen at two separate thefts at their Keaau shelter.

The thieves broke locks and stole dogs from their after-hours kennel.

The worst part: The dogs that were taken do have owners.

The shelter says it hopes to step up security and fix the kennels, with the help of more volunteers.

Anyone with tips, should call Big Island Police.

