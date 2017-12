Island Air employees have gotten another piece of bad news.

Along with missing paychecks and health benefits, they're also now unable to access their 401K retirement savings plans.

In a bankruptcy court filing, trustee Elizabeth Kane says the airline's 401K plan was "self-administered."

And because all employees have been terminated, there is no one available to help employees access their funds.

Another costly mistake: The airline deposited some of the employees's 401K money into the wrong account, causing missed loan payments.

