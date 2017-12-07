2 suspects arrested in connection with brutal murder on North Shore

Two people have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a 51-year-old woman at a North Shore home on Thursday afternoon.

The suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Thursday near the Mililani Walmart, where the victim's vehicle was also found.

As they were hauled into police cruisers and driven away, more than 60 onlookers shouted angrily at the two — in a scene that underscored how shocked and disturbed the crime had left many in the community.

"Good job, cops!" one onlooker yelled, while others shouted obscenities at the two.

The man who was arrested was also seen in video posted on social media yelling back at bystanders as he was wrestled into a cruiser by officers.

Officials said the female suspect was arrested for car theft, while the man was taken into custody for a warrant and criminal property damage after he kicked out the window of a police vehicle.

The murder victim, identified by family as Thelma Boinville, was killed in a rental home on Ke Iki Road that she had been cleaning, sources said.

Police were called to the scene about 3 p.m., and an all points bulletin went out for the suspects shortly afterwards.

The victim was at the home with her juvenile daughter, who was found tied up but was otherwise uninjured.

"They tied up my daughter and they beat my wife to death with a baseball bat," said the victim's husband, Kevin Emery. "They won't even let me in the house because it's so bad."

After the beating death, the two suspects allegedly stole the victim's gold Toyota Tacoma, which was found abandoned in the parking lot of the Mililani Walmart with no visible damage to its exterior.

Earlier in the evening, the victim's family said they believed they knew who the suspects were, and they pleaded on social media and on camera for help finding them.

"Help me find this guy. Pray for my family. Pray for my twin brother Kevin Emery, and his little keiki," said the victim's brother-in-law, Brian Emery. "Maybe you're a friend of this individual, but do what's right for this local braddah, for this family. Let me know, or let the cops know, where he's hiding."

HPD, meanwhile, said they were still investigating and urged calm.

"Social media is running a bit rampant right now. I can tell you we have no probable cause. We have no suspects identified as of right now," Honolulu Police Department Deputy Chief John McCarthy said.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that the victim was found by people who were supposed to be staying in the home.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

