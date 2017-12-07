Adopt-A-Family: Mom with growing family hopes for toys, clothes

Single mom Jade Kaahanui is on the move. For the past few months, she and her three children have lived at Ohana Ola in Lualualei, a transitional shelter, but now they're moving to permanent housing in Maili.

"I'm just proud to give my kids a place to call home. We just got permanent housing so we are very grateful for that," said Kaahanui.

As a single mom with a fouth child on the way, making ends meet is tough. For a couple weeks, her family slept in a car. Still her family endured the hardship with grace especially her oldest son, Zachery.

"He's always enthusiastic even while sleeping in cars, he'll find a way to be happy about it," she said.

Kaahanui is fixing up her old car herself and would like car parts of Christmas.

Zachary, 12, and likes looking good. He wears size 9 shoe and 33 shorts.

Carter, 5, and loves soccer balls and outdoor things.

Mia, 3, is a the princess of the family. She wears 4T and loves to read.

For Kaahanui's upcoming baby girl, she needs clothes, diapers and a baby bassinet.

"Even in hard times you can find things to be grateful for. Just to be alive is a blessing," said Jade.

To be a donor, you can call (808) 440-3800 or fill out an online form at www.HelpingHandsHawaii.org.

