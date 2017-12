Ryan's Grill will be closing for good after 34 years at Ward Center.

The restaurant's last day of service will be Jan. 20.

The restaurant's more than 50 employees got word this week from their corporate office in Seattle.

Restaurants Unlimited says after careful consideration, it made the difficult business decision to close Ryan's.

The eatery's lease ends in April.

