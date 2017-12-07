Adopt-A-Family: A mom asks for help to brighten her children's holiday

Janel has three children.

Aleia, 1, loves all sorts of toys. Paige, 5, is a "fashion diva" and likes Barbie. And Joshua, 3, loves everything Spiderman.

Janel worries about providing even the simple things.

"I couldn't get my son a toy for his birthday," she said.

Janel moved back to Hawaii after leaving an abusive husband in New York. Her social worker says she a great mother and is determined to give her children a better life.

"It's so hard every day to just give what my children need," she said.

Janel says organizations like Helping Hands Hawaii, The Domestic Violence Action Center and Child and Family Services have helped her tremendously and that her children keep her going.

"They keep me going, breathing. Keeping me on my feet and not giving up. Sometimes I feel like giving up, but I look at my kids and keep going," said Janel.

For 1-year-old Aleia, Janel could use size 6 diapers and educational toys. 3-year-old Joshua wears 3T pull ups and loves Marvel super heroes, Paige loves Shopkins and Barbies.

For herself, she could use gift cards and size 6 slippers.

To be an Adopt-A-Family donor, you can call (808) 440-3800 or fill out an online form at Helping Hands Hawaii.org.

