Lanakila Meals on Wheels taking care of those who took care of us

Living in Hawaii, we are fortunate to enjoy one of the longest life expectancies in the nation, but Hawaii residents are also burdened with having one of the highest costs of living. Living longer means more years spent struggling with age-related issues, including a decline in mobility and health, isolation, and hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 6 kupuna goes hungry on a regular basis.

The local nonprofit organization, Lanakila Meals on Wheels, is Oahu’s largest and only island-wide home delivery meal provider. Its average kupuna is an 82-year-old Asian female, living alone on less than $1,000 per month. Lanakila Meals on Wheels’ goal is to end kupuna hunger and support kupuna in living independently with dignity. It provides meals, nutritional education and nutritional counseling, friendly visits, and wellness checks to more than 2,500 kupuna each year. In 2017, it anticipates serving more than 400,000 meals.

The holiday season can be especially difficult for home bound kupuna, so Lanakila Meals on Wheels strives to ensure that no kupuna is forgotten. They are asking members of the public on Oahu to help in any of the following ways to make the season a little brighter. Drop-off select new items for Christmas gifts for home bound seniors (e.g., lap blankets, towels, game books, non-perishable individually wrapped snacks, flashlights, etc.), volunteer as Holiday Drivers on Christmas Day, Mon., Dec. 25, or donate to Lanakila Meals on Wheels to help pay for the cost of meals and services.

For more information, visit http://www.lanakilamealsonwheels.org/

