Former Rainbow Warrior kicker Jason Elam named recipient of NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

Even after his retirement, the accolades keep coming for Jason Elam.

The former Rainbow Warrior kicker, who later became a three-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, was named one of six former student-athletes to receive the 2018 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award, according to a press release.

Elam and the five other winners will be recognized at the Honors Celebration during the NCAA Convention in Indianapolis on January 17.

The Silver Anniversary Award recognizes six distinguished former student-athletes on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics careers.

The award is based on collegiate and professional accomplishments, as well as contributions to professional organizations, charitable and civic activities.

Elam is the third student-athlete from the University of Hawaii to be recognized in the last decade (Swimmer Maureen O'Toole, 2010; Rainbow Wahine volleyball and basketball player Deitre Collins, 2009).

Elam is regarded as one off the finest football products to come out of Manoa, as he set program records during his collegiate career including the program's record for longest field goal conversion (56 yards).

Can't have a #1992Throwback without that time Jason Elam set the #HawaiiFB FG record vs. BYU! Halftime honors for '92 the squad Saturday. pic.twitter.com/15bOEVH71z — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 14, 2017

In addition to the Silver Anniversary Award here’s a glance at Elam’s collegiate, professional and civic achievements over the years:

Collegiate achievements

First-team All-American

Second-team Academic All-American

Four-time All-WAC selection

Four-time Academic All-WAC selection

Male recipient of the 1992 Stan Bates Award, presented to the WAC's top scholar-athlete

Helped UH to its first WAC championship its first bowl win, and its first end-of-year national ranking.

Finished career as the school's and conference's all-time leading scorer with 395 points

Holds the school record for longest field goal at 56 yards

Made 91 straight extra points

UH Circle of Honor inductee (2002)

Professional Achievements

A third-round NFL draft pick of the Denver Broncos

Enjoyed a 17-year NFL career

A two-time Super Bowl champion

A three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.

Remains the Broncos' all-time leading scorer with 1,786 career points

Holds the NFL record for second-longest field goal (63 yards) and second-longest field goal in Super Bowl history (51 yards).

Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductee

Professional and civic contributions

Has authored four novels

Works as the director of Israel for E3 Partners/I Am Second Ministries

Coordinates, recruits and supports mission trips assisting Palestinians, Israelis and other nationals so they can evangelize and establish churches in their regions.

Served on the board of directors for Chosen People Ministries and Arctic Barnabas Ministries.

Twice joined the U.S. military Super Bowl morale tour, once in Kosovo and once in Kuwait.

