Sunrise On The Road: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

"December 7, 1941: A date which will live in infamy." Then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke those words one day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor thrust the United States into World War II. 76 years later, people all over the nation still honor those who sacrificed their lives in the attack.While Pearl Harbor and the U.S.S. Arizona are noted as the center of the bombings, there were many other surrounding areas heavily damaged as well.

Sunrise went On The Road to honor all those who served in our Armed Forces.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.