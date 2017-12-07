Survivors, families to mark 76th anniversary of Pearl Harbor att - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Survivors, families to mark 76th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

PEARL HARBOR

The crowds will be smaller this year. There will be fewer headlines and cameras and big names.

But none of that matters to the survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor and their families, who will gather — as they do every year — in the place where everything changed in an instant 76 years ago Thursday.

Thousands visited the islands a year ago to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack, gathering at Pearl Harbor's Kilo Pier for a landmark ceremony filled with moments of reflection and calls to "never forget." 

This year, a smaller group will come together on the lawn at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument for what's expected to be a more contemplative and muted ceremony. 

As in years' past, the commemoration will begin at just before 8 a.m. to coincide with the exact moments on Dec. 7, 1941 that Japanese warplanes bombarded naval ships in Pearl Harbor and targeted other military installations on Oahu. 

The surprise attack dealt America a historic blow. And when the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii skies – two hours and 20 minutes after the attack had started – 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins, and the United States was thrown into war.

The Pearl Harbor ceremony is one of several happening statewide to mark the 76th anniversary of the attack. 

There is also a commemoration planned at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. And the Blackened Canteen Ceremony, which promotes peace and reconciliation, will take place at the USS Arizona Memorial.

And there are other smaller gatherings of Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans.

One happened Wednesday, when two of the five remaining survivors of the USS Arizona were taken on a helicopter flyover of Pearl Harbor.

Donald Stratton and Lauren Bruner were accompanied by families and friends on the 15-minute flight to Pearl Harbor.

Stratton was just 19 years old when the attack happened.

And 76 years later, he saw his old ship from above for the first time. He couldn't help but become emotional.

"It's hard to say, what you're thinking," he said. "That's my ship and I remember being aboard and what happened and the shots, so ... just brings back a lot of memories."

