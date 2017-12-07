Hawaii overcomes turnover troubles to top Prairie View A&M, 72-60

It wasn’t pretty, but the Rainbow Warrior basketball team battled hard the victory over a tenacious Prairie View A&M team, 72-60 Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Led by Drew Buggs’ career-high 17 points, the Warriors (5-2) were able to hold off the Panthers (2-6) despite struggling on offense for the majority of the game. Hawaii shot 38.6 percent from the field including 7-of-24 from the field, but were saved by their free throw shooting, converting 31-of-38 attempts from the line.

The Warriors turned the ball over a team record 19 times, allowing the Panthers to get back in the game on the fastbreak. But despite a season-high 27-point performance from Gary Blackston, the Panthers couldn’t get over the hump against Hawaii, mostly due to their struggles on the line.

Prairie View A&M shot an abysmal 10-of-23 from the charity stripe, bad enough for a 43.5 percent clip. Some clutch possessions from the ‘Bows, led by Brocke Stepteau, but the game out of reach in the final three minutes of the ball game.

Stepteau, as he has all-season long, found himself with the ball in his hands with the game on the line. A rainbow shot from deep iced the game for the Warriors, as Stepteau scored a season-high 16 points for the win.

The Warriors won’t have to wait long to get back onto the court at the Stan Sheriff Center as they take on UH-Hilo this Saturday on their home floor. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HT.

