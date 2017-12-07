Firefighters respond to blaze at Kalaeloa cogeneration plant

Honolulu firefighters are at the scene of what started out as a two-alarm fire at the Kalaeloa cogeneration plant.

The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. on Kalaeloa Boulevard.

Fire officials say the power plant's suppression system knocked down the fire.

Firefighters are remain on the scene to monitor the situation.

No word yet on any inuries or what may have started the blaze.

On its website, the plant says it uses low-sulfur fuel oil to generate electricity.

This story will be updated.

