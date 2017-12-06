UFC shows Yancy Medeiros some aloha, rises to No. 15 in latest welterweight rankings

Hawaii’s own Yancy Medeiros put his name on the map this past weekend after a barn-burner of a fight against Alex Oliveira at UFC 218, and the UFC is showing the Makaha native some love in the most recent fighter rankings.

Coming off an impressive third round TKO victory over Oliveira, Medeiros rose up the welterweight division rankings from unranked to No. 15 in the world. Medeiros is currently on a three-fight winning streak and has caught the eye of fight fans around the world with his style of striking.

While it’s uncertain who Medeiros will fight next, he made it clear after this weekend that he should demand another Top 15, maybe even a Top 10 welterweight the next time he steps inside of the Octagon.