Police search for suspect who kidnapped woman, threatened to kill her

Police are looking for a 20-year-old man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend when she met up with him to get her belongings and then threatened her with a knife.

The suspect has been identified as Kamaua Van Gieson, and he's being described as 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said on Sunday, the victim met up with Van Gieson in the parking lot of Kapolei Commons to get her things from him.

She got into the suspect's car and after getting her belongings tried to leave.

That's when the suspect grabbed her and started to drive away. He allegedly drew a knife on her and threatened to kill her.

The victim was able to escape and reported the incident to police.

