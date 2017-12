Hawaiian Airlines is waiving reservation change fees for passengers traveling to or from Los Angeles, where firefighters are battling huge wildfires.

Fees will be waived for changes through Friday.

Hawaiian said to qualify for the fee waiver, the tickets should have been purchased on or before Wednesday and changes must be re-booked for travel on or before Monday.

