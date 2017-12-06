No one will be charged in case of toddler assaulted in babysitter's care

The mother of a toddler who was severely injured while in the care of a babysitter was told Wednesday it's unlikely the woman will ever be charged with a crime.

Police: No charges likely in case of toddler gravely injured while in babysitter's care

The family a boy who was assaulted in a babysitter's care is urging the state attorney general to take their case.

The state attorney general says no criminal charges will be filed for now in the case of a toddler who was assaulted in a babysitter's care.

Peyton Valiente was gravely injured in 2015 at an Ewa Beach day care, and no one was ever held accountable for the abuse.

The Valientes believe police did a poor job investigating the incident because the babysitter's husband is a former Honolulu police officer, and they pleaded for the state attorney general's office to get involved.

On Wednesday, they said they remain frustrated that no one has been brought to justice in the case.

"We lose sleep on it all the time because we don't have answers," said the boy's mother, Chelsea Valiente. "We have no answers to give him. It's the most frustrating and disappointing part of all of this."

In early 2015, Peyton suffered severe head injuries in his babysitter's care, his family said. The unresponsive child was hospitalized with bleeding on his brain and eyes and finger-like bruises on his body.

In a news release Wednesday, state Attorney General Doug Chin said that Peyton reportedly was violently shaken while in the babysitter's care.

Chin said his office "took the unusual step of convening an investigative Oahu grand jury this year, but even though multiple witnesses in the household were summoned to testify before the grand jury, the process did not result in the identity of a specific suspect."

His statement continued:

I appreciate the trust and confidence placed in my office by the Honolulu Police Department when they asked us to review this case, and we appreciate their assistance and cooperation in completing our investigation. It was difficult to have to break the news to the parents, Chelsea and Rey Valiente, that our findings did not result in charges against a perpetrator. Despite the outcome, we hope they receive some comfort by the renewed efforts to identify Peyton’s assailant and bring that person to justice.

This story will be updated.

