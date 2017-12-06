Students statewide to take a read on the pulse of the islands for a healthier Hawaii

This year the Hawaii: Next 50 Contest asks students “What can we do to promote the healthy Hawaii we want to see in the next 50 years?” The students are being guided to think about the physical, mental, or environmental health issues that matter most to them and their community and to propose some creative and innovative solutions to promote a healthier Hawaii.

All students in grades 4 – 12 are eligible to submit their essays or multimedia presentations between now and January 31, 2018. The winning entries will be announced in March 2018. The students will be honored on the floor of the Hawaii State House of Representatives, attend a luncheon with key legislators, and receive a monetary prize.

The Hawaii: Next 50 Contest is inspired by former Governor George Ariyoshi's book, Hawaii: The Past Fifty Years, The Next Fifty Years, and students will read the book before launching their own ideas for Hawaii’s future. Free copies of the book can be requested online at www.HawaiiNext50.com.

The contest is a collaboration of the Hawaii State House of Representatives, Hawaii Future Caucus, and AIO Foundation. More information can be found online at www.HawaiiNext50.com or email HawaiiNext50@gmail.com.

