Sunrise Shape Up: Back Muscles, Focus on Functionality

Sunrise Shape Up isn't just about getting pumped up. We're talking also about functionality and today we're focusing on the back. Today we have Phil and Bryan from Clark Hatch Fitness. Phil, why is it important to focus on THESE muscles?

So today's lifestyles it's really demanding on our bodies, especially the back and lower back. And today we put together some exercises that will alleviate those aches and pains and have everyone standing tall and walking tall. Bryan's gonna talk about it a little more.

What do we got Bryan?

We've got 5 exercises today. We've got Tiana and Buff Mike. They're gonna help demonstrate these exercises. So we take it away. This first exercise is gonna be a cat stretch. It's gonna help mobilize the spine so loosening it up from all that sitting we do today. So they're gonna round their backs and tuck their heads in, really elongating the back. Then they're gonna lift their head and arch it, just moving through the vertebrae there. So 3 seconds in each pose, cleanly moving through transitions there.

So this right here, that'll get the shoulder blades, right?

Yup, so right between the shoulder blades, the mid back and the lower back. And then from there they're going to lie out nice and straight on their bellies. And they're gonna do what's called a Superman, based on their appearance. They're gonna lift up on their upper body and lower body. This is strengthening the spine and the muscles that surround it. They're gonna hold that for 10 seconds and then back down. Then they're gonna repeat that 10 times. Make sure you breathe when you do this.

From there they're gonna transition back onto their hands and knees again. They're gonna do what's called Wagging the Tail. It listens up the hip and the lower back. You get your right foot up And you bring it across the body, backwards and forwards there. This loosens up the hip and the lower back.

Some of us have more mobility than others.

Indeed. One's a Tahitian dancer. One's a bodybuilder. It's a good. It's a good.

Guess which is which.

It's a good contrast.

Then from here they're gonna lie onto their backs. And again focusing as we did start loosening up the hips. They're gonna bend their legs. They're gonna roll their knees out to the left side, and then back over to the right side. Again this is elongating the core, loosening up the back. All stuff that's important throughout the day to keep your back healthy. Side-to-side there.

And then the last one, we got a side plank. Rather than always focusing on working the front and the back, we're gonna work the sides as well. They're resting on their elbow. And they're gonna lift up and hold. So a lot of the muscles that are attached to the core, they're strengthening in holding position. So 10 seconds on each side here. Looking good guys.

Quick 10 seconds.

Then of course you'd switch to the other side.

Then if you want to repeat that cycle, go through 3 or 4 times, if you did this everyday your back would be really healthy. Your core would be strong. And you'd be pretty much injury free.

And this is great. During the holiday season we're all talking about burning calories, but you need to have the structure in place. You need to have those core muscles nice and strong in order to do all that other exercise, right?

Especially with New Year's resolutions. People want to jump straight into new routines. So it's good to have that strong foundation to make sure you don't injure yourself when you jump straight back into that workout routine.

You know it's a good one. If Buff Mike is struggling a little bit then you know it's a good exercise.

If you want this complete routine, go to our website, hawaiinewsnow.com.

You wanna try something?

Alright let's do this.

Back Rehab Workout

Cat Stretch - Getting Into Cat-Cow: Begin on your hands and knees in Table Pose. Your hips should be set directly over your knees and your shoulders, elbows, and wrists should be in line and perpendicular to the floor. Keep your back straight (like a tabletop) and your spine in a neutral position.

Lower Back Rotation Stretch - Lay on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Let the knees fall to one side and gently assist the motion by placing the opposite hand on the top knee. Hold the position for 10-20 seconds. Keep the shoulders on the ground during the exercise.

Superman - Named for the position of the legs and arms, the exercise targets all the muscles that stabilize the spine and a group of muscles that extend from the base of the skull to the sacrum. Practice this exercise a few times a week to build lower back strength, prevent back pain while improving your posture.

Wagging your tail - Get down on all fours and make sure your hands are directly below your shoulders. Draw your belly in and lift one foot up and to the side. Keep your shoulders away from your ears at all times. Move raised foot side to side as if wagging a tail while holding your abs in. Switch sides and repeat 10 repetitions

Side planks - Place upper leg directly on top of lower leg and straighten knees and hips. Raise body upward by straightening waist so body is ridged. Hold position. Repeat with opposite side.

