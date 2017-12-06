Ben and Maila's 4th Annual Happy Hawaiian Christmas Concert

Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners, Ben and Maila, are having their 4th annual Happy Hawaiian Christmas concert at the Ala Moana Hotel on Sunday, December 10 at 5pm. Concert includes an all you can eat prime rib buffet and special guest artists: Ho’okena, Josh Tatofi, Henry Kapono, Melveen Leed, Little Albert, and Kanoe Gibson.
For tickets and more information, call (808)944-4333.
