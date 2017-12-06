Business Report: World chocolate sales - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: World chocolate sales

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A typical American eats almost 300 chocolate bars a year. Some countries, like Belgium, consume more. More cacao is being cultivated, especially in Africa, 
but using methods that Columbus would find familiar. Figure 10 cacao trees to serve one consumer. Total consumption is soaring as China, Indonesia, India and Brazil begin eating chocolate the way we do.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly