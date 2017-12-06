Business Report: World chocolate sales

A typical American eats almost 300 chocolate bars a year. Some countries, like Belgium, consume more. More cacao is being cultivated, especially in Africa,
but using methods that Columbus would find familiar. Figure 10 cacao trees to serve one consumer. Total consumption is soaring as China, Indonesia, India and Brazil begin eating chocolate the way we do.
