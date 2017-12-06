A family searches for answers and mourns the loss of a 'beautiful soul'

A family is grieving and looking for answers after an 18-year-old was found dead on a Maili beach with what police describe as suspicious injuries.

Authorities said 18-year-old Dustin Molina was found lifeless on the beach near Maili Cove around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

And family members told Hawaii News Now they believe Molina was murdered, though the case is being classified as an unattended death. Sources say Molina had suspicious injuries to his head, face and neck.

Family members say before Molina was found dead, an altercation was apparently heard on the beach. But it's not clear what led up to the altercation, or what happened afterwards.

Family members say he was seen walking with two young men in Maili on Monday night.

His cousin, Chastity Kanamu, said Molina's death is "devastating."

“To hear what happened to him and how it happened to him, it’s heartbreaking," she said. "No one deserves to go like that. Just left like trash. It’s hurtful.”

Molina's aunt, Stacie, said the Waianae High School graduate "had the most beautiful soul I know. Most humble kid I know."

"This shouldn’t have happened to him. We just like know what when happen. Dustin never deserve this.”

Sources say police will likely be investigating his death as a homicide. So far, no arrests have been made.

Joseph Lindley-Molina, Molina's cousin, urged a suspect to come forward.

“Come out, man. Turn yourself in. You hurt our family, the boy just wen graduate. He had so much ahead of him. Just come out.”

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.