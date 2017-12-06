Efforts to remove shipwreck off Waikiki fail yet again as tide rises

Officials with the state Division of Aquatic Resources say federal Immigration officials are now investigating the fishing boat that ran aground with 20 people on board off a popular Oahu beach.

It's been ten days since the Pacific Paradise ran aground on the reef off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. And it will be yet another day before the 79-foot fishing vessel can be pulled back into open water.

Efforts to pull a commercial fishing boat stuck on the reef off Waikiki failed again Wednesday.

Crews said they were suspending efforts to pull the Pacific Paradise out to sea after it got stuck on a sandbar as the tide started to drop.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they'll return Thursday to renew salvage operations.

The 79-foot longline fishing vessel ran aground off Kaimana Beach on Oct. 10 when it was returning to its Honolulu home port from American Samoa with 20 people on board.

An investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing, and officials say it will ramp up considerably once their recovery response is complete.

For now, the U.S. Coast Guard is using a private vessel to gently rock and lift the Pacific Paradise back and forth off the coral reef it has been stuck on.

Once they free it, they’ll attach it to a tug boat that will tow it out 13 miles offshore to an EPA-approved site. It will be sunk in about 1,800 feet of water in an area where officials say marine and mammal activity is extremely limited.

Environmental concerns have been raised after hundreds of fishing hooks were discovered in the water and about 100 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled into the ocean. A full assessment of the area has been ordered and will reportedly be complete once the shipwreck is towed away.

