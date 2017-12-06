Hiker rescued after spending night alone on Oahu trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 26-year-old hiker on Wednesday morning after he spent the night alone, stuck on an Oahu trail.

HFD Capt. David Jenkins said the man began his hike on Tuesday around 9 a.m.

He started from the Pali, then attempted to go up the Haiku Stairs and back down Moanalua Valley. He tried to use ropes that were already in place, but one of those ropes broke and he couldn’t continue on. That’s when he called for help, Jenkins said.

HFD tracked him near Kalihi Valley Park around 6:30 p.m., but due to darkness and windy weather conditions, they suspended the rescue operation and told the hiker to hunker down for the night.

HFD resumed the search and found him safe at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

He was not injured.

Jenkins said he was not cited because he was not on any illegal or closed trails.

