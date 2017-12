Some Big Island residents reported hearing a siren going off in the Panaewa area on Wednesday morning, but officials said no siren actually sounded off.

It was actually a leaf blower, officials determined.

Initially, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said it was a false alarm after residents reported hearing it around 7 a.m., but officials later retracted their statement upon further investigation.

HEMA said people often mistaken emergency vehicle sirens, car alarms and other sounds for outdoor warning sirens.

