Forecast: Overnight temps near record lows, surf builds to dangerous highs

A fairly dramatic change in conditions has developed overnight. A ridge of high pressure has moved south and nearer to the island chain and that has weakened the wind flow across the state. Winds today and probably through Friday will be light and variable.

Skies will be overcast as we start the day, but clear with a few clouds and very few showers by afternoon.

High in Honolulu will be 78 degrees.

Overnight low temps were cooler than normal and felt even cooler than the numbers indicate due to a very low dew point. Lihue, Kauai was near the record low of 57 degrees with a 58 on the board at 5 a.m.

Surf is dangerously large along north and some west shores. This swell will peak today and then drop slowly over the next day or two. An even larger north swell is expected this weekend.

Waves today will be 24-30 feet north, 14-18 feet west, 4-6 feet east, 1-3 feet south.

High Surf Warning for north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, north shores only for Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Island of Hawaii.

High Surf Advisory for west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters due to large open ocean swells.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.