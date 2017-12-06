Navy vet says she ended up with sepsis, organ failure after Tripler failed to help her

Despite a high fever and intense pain, Tripler Army Medical Center twice sent Charissa Cabrera home last week without significant care.

Frustrated, she ended up at The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu, where she was diagnosed with sepsis and multiple organ failure. She was admitted to the ICU.

Cabrera said the first time she went to Tripler, she was already in bad shape.

"I was sweating profusely and was at a 10 out of 10 pain," Cabrera said. "I tried to tell them I had a kidney infection and a fever and they stopped me and said 'I don't want to hear bout that, I want to hear about things now.' They just looked annoyed like they didn't want me to be there."

The 35-year-old Navy veteran, now a deputy city prosecutor, left Tripler on Thursday with few answers.

"They gave me these antibiotics and sent me home and I was like 'What about my ears?' And she was like 'Oh I don't know.'"

Cabrera's symptoms worsened, so she returned on Friday.

She waited three hours to be seen in the emergency room only to be sent home again with a 103-degree fever.

"They gave me Sudafed and that was it and they sent me home," she said.

By the next day, Cabrera said, the pain was unbearable.

"I honestly felt like I was going to die," she said.

Fed up with Tripler, Cabrera went to the ER at Queens Medical Center West Oahu.

"I got seen right away," she said. "They took lots of blood samples and X-rays and CT scans and everything. They were addressing my complaints."

Cabrera says she is feeling much better now. There is no word on when she'll be discharged, but she's looking forward to being home with her son again.

"I'm going to sign up for HMSA and I'm not going to use a military facility again," she said.

Calls to Tripler were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.