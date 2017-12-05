You can vote to help a Hawaii singer become a 'Megastar'

A Hawaii singer needs your votes to secure a spot in the finals of Megastar, a talent app in which contestants compete for a $1 million grand prize.

Olivia Thai is currently in sixth place. And the top five finishers advance to the finals.

Want to support her? Download the app and vote for her. And make sure you do it by Saturday, when voting ends.

Megastar has the strong backing of Grammy award winner Usher, and is designed as a global crowdsourced talent competition.

It launched in October, and Usher said it's about mentoring young talent — and connecting performers with fans.

Usher invested in Megastar and is also its head judge and creative director.

"What's great about Megastar is that it empowers both the performers and the fans," Usher said, in a news release in October. "It provides talented people a free platform where they can get global exposure without the traditional gatekeepers."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.