Two Hawaii products selected first team All-Pac-12

All-Pac-12 selections were announced on Tuesday and among the list of the elite player were two Hawaii products, Saint Louis's Nate Herbig, and Lahainaluna alum Hercules Mataafa.

Herbig, a six-foot four-inch, 339 pound offensive lineman is also a Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention selection. He appeared in all thirteen games this year as a sophomore. The Kalaheo native helped Standford's offense to 656 total yards against Rice this season, the seventh most in school history, and 405 rushing yards against UCLA, the fourth-most in program history.

Mataafa, a junior defensive lineman at Washington State, also picked up first team honors. He was also announced as a finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award on Tuesday morning. Mataafa tallied 43 tackles in 12 games for Wazzu. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in Week 12 for a performance against Utah that included five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

