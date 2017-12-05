Video of surfer wiping out in 70-foot wave wins at LA festival

What's it like to wipe out on a 70-foot wave?

An incredible video that won the news and documentary category at the 2017 Los Angeles Drone Film Festival will give you a taste.

Maquina Voadora, producers of aerial footage that specialize in surf video, shot the footage off Nazare, Portugal back in February and it quickly went viral.

It shows pro Brazilian surfer Pedro "Scooby" Vianna tearing down a monster wave at 45 mph before falling in the water.

A friend who tried to rescue him with a Jet Ski also got into trouble in the waves, and both needed help getting to safety.

The video, called "The Big Ugly," has been viewed more than 20 million times.

To see all of this year's winners at the drone film festival, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.