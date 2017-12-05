Here's how many $1M homes have sold in Hawaii since 2014

High priced real estate hasn't stopped Hawaii homebuyers.

More than 3,500 homes priced at $1 million or more were sold in Honolulu in just the last three years, according to real estate firm Property Shark.

That's not as many as Los Angeles or San Francisco.

But it's significant considering the relatively small size of Honolulu.

And it's higher than other large, high-priced cities on the West Coast, including Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

It also dwarfs the totals seen on the East Coast.

In Washington, D.C. over the same period, just 2,759 homes sold for $1 million or more.

There were 2,095 at that price point sold in Boston and 1,854 in Miami.

