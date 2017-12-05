A Hawaii Christmas tradition is making its magical return to TV! Join the students and staff of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama for a joyful medley of traditional and contemporary music, song, and dance presented by the school's Performing Arts Department.

Make your holiday season merry and bright and watch the 2017 Kamehameha Schools Christmas Concert, recorded live in front of an audience at the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Kamehameha Schools Christmas Concert: Malu I Ke Ao – The Light of Christmas

Television Broadcast presented by Hawaii News Now

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6pm on KHNL

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6pm on KGMB

Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24 at 4pm on KHNL

Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25 at 7am on KGMB

