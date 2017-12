A city bus ride will cost you more in 2018

The price of a city bus ride will rise in the new year.

Effective New Year's Day, the one-way fare for adults will go up by a quarter to $2.75.

A one-day pass for adults, meanwhile, will rise rise to $5.50 from $5. The one-day pass gives users unlimited rides for up to 27 hours.

A monthly pass for adults will cost $70, up $10.

And the annual pass will now be $770, effective Dec. 20. THat's a $100 increase.

The one-way fare for seniors will remain $1 in the new year, but a monthly bus sticker will go up by a $1 to $6.

And the annual pass will now be $35, up from $5.

The City Council approved the rate increase this summer. Officials said they were necessary to ensure that rider fares were covering the percentage of operating expenses required by law.

