The Nick Rolovich Show: UH season recap - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

The Nick Rolovich Show: UH 2017 season recap

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

In this final edition of The Nick Rolovich Show, we look back at the 2017 season that was full of tumult and injury, ending in three wins. 

Kanoa Leahey hosts The Nick Rolovich Show, Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on KHNL.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly