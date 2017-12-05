The Nick Rolovich Show: UH 2017 season recap

In this final edition of The Nick Rolovich Show, we look back at the 2017 season that was full of tumult and injury, ending in three wins.

Kanoa Leahey hosts The Nick Rolovich Show, Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on KHNL.

