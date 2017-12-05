High Surf Warning, advisories up as surf rises on north, west and east shores

Another incoming north-northwest swell is expected to rise Tuesday, with a High Surf Warning posted for north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and the north shores of Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for the west shores of of Oahu and Molokai, and the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

The alerts are in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Surf in the warning area are expected to reach 15 to 20 foot face heights Tuesday, rise to 20 to 25 feet Tuesday night, and then peak at 24 to 30 feet Wednesday.

West shores will have advisory levels of 10 to 15 feet Tuesday, and then rise to 14 to 18 feet Tuesday night and Wednesday.

East shores will have advisory level waves of 6 to 8 feet.

Surf along north-facing shores could result in ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, with strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents. The breaking waves may also impact harbors and make it dangerous to navigate harbor channels.

