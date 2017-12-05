Mark Villaver and Kaylee Millis of 'So You Think You Can Dance' to host Unity Dance Workshop

Local B-boy from Kalihi and season 14 So You Think You Can Dance pro, Mark Villaver, will be leading the upcoming Unity Dance Workshops sponsored by AMBLVD Records (AMBLVD) and American Renaissance Academy (ARA). Villaver, one of the uber talented dancers to come from Marcelo Pacleb’s award-winning 24/7 Danceforce in Kaneohe, will lead the two-day dance workshop at ARA’s Kapolei campus on Dec. 8th and 9th. Villaver has performed alongside superstars Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, and toured with Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour. Millis has trained in various styles of dance and has added becoming a Pulse On Tour pro- protégé, Monsters of Hip Hop Nominee (2016) as well as a JUMP Convention Tour VIP (2015/16) to her growing resume. Recently sponsored by Reebok, Millis is also a Season 14 finalist of So You Think You Can Dance and is currently on tour with Villaver.

The Unity Dance Workshops are part of “Let There Be Light,” a birthday gala and fundraiser celebration to honor American icon and multiple Grammy-award winning artist, Dionne Warwick. Warwick is a featured star in “Let There Be Light,” a breakout inspirational film of hope currently selling out in theatres across the nation. The VIP dinner on Dec. 9th at the Kahala Hotel & Resort will also have Gladys Knight and BC Jean in attendance. The Funds raised from the two-day dance workshop and birthday gala will benefit the missions of ARA (http://www.arahawaii.org/), In Unison (http://inunison.org/), and Ho?ola Na Pua (https://hoolanapua.org/).

For more information about the Unity Dance Workshops, contact 24/7 Danceforce at 808.235.5141 or go to Eventbrite (Unity Dance Workshop). For more information about the “Let There Be Light” birthday gala and fundraiser celebration honoring Dionne Warwick on Dec. 9, 2017 and how to purchase tickets, email lettherebelightparty@gmail.com.

